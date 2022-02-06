Virginia Tech builds 28-point lead, holds off Pitt 76-71

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young yells to his team as they play against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Storm Murphy scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 8 minutes and Justyn Mutts added 16 to help Virginia Tech, which blew most of a 28-point second-half lead, hold off Pittsburgh for a 76-71 win.

Nahiem Alleyne added 14 points for Virginia Tech (13-10, 5-7 ACC). The Hokies never trailed, scored 10 straight points to take a 16-4 lead about 8 minutes in and used a 14-1 run to take a 27-point lead into the break.

Femi Odukale scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half and Jamarius Burton finished with 21 – including 14 after halftime – for Pitt.Virginia Tech shot 75% (18 of 24) from the field in the first 20 minutes, setting a program record for a half against an ACC opponent.