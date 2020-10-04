Virginia Tech beats Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start; Blue Devils fall to 0-4

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Khalil Herbert ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns to help shorthanded Virginia Tech hold off Duke for a 38-31 win.
The Kansas graduate transfer’s big day included a 60-yard score with 2:20 left to help keep the Hokies in control. Braxton Burmeister also ran for two scoring keepers for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech didn’t have 21 players and two full-time coaches due to a combination of coronavirus and injury issues.
Deon Jackson ran for two touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils.
Duke’s 0-4 start is the program’s worst since going 0-12 in 2006.
