NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University is working with police after personal property was stolen from Virginia Tech’s locker room following their highly anticipated football game against ODU on Friday.

A statement released from ODU stated, “ODU Athletics has been working with Virginia Tech and the Old Dominion Police Department since we became aware of the theft of personal property of a few Virginia Tech student-athletes on Friday night.”

The statement continued by stating that ODU athletics apologizes to Virginia Tech and their player who had items stolen and that the ODU Police Department is, “working diligently to resolve the incident.”

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident.