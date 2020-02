HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jarrod West had 18 points to lead five Marshall players scoring in double figures as the Thundering Herd topped Old Dominion 74-66.

Jannson Williams, Taevion Kinsey and Iran Bennett added 14 points apiece for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor chipped in 10 points. Malik Curry led the Monarchs with 24 points and seven rebounds.