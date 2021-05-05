WFXR Sports Sitdown : Former Virginia Cavaliers Women’s Basketball Player Lauren Moses

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — We are catching up with former Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball player Lauren Moses in the WFXR Sports Sitdown. Lauren had a strong basketball career from 2014-2018 she was one of the key member of the team competing in the ACC. Sports is a way of life for Lauren as her older brother Dezman Moses played outside linebacker for the green bay packers from 2012 and 2013 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-2016. “We noticed I had some height on me lets try to give this thing a go. I got involved in basketball at a pretty young age in the rec leagues as a 7 year old,” said Lauren Moses.

Lauren parlayed that experience and hard work at playing high school basketball in New Jersey to a spot on the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball roster. “I think what led me to UVA was the fact that it was not that far but also kinda close it was close and far at the same time. My parents couldn’t just pull up on me. But also the grounds they are beautiful and amazing. There is an energy and auora that is unmatched I would say. I visited Virginia Tech and I didn’t get to visit Florida even though that was pretty high on my list for an official visit. It is just the auora of UVA everyone is walking down the street says Wahoowa,” said Moses.

Lauren’s time at Virginia had its ups and downs. The downs…….she wished the team had more success. The ups…….however came during her senior year when UVA qualified for the NCAA tournament even winning a first round game. “That is a moment and a memory that is near and dear to my heart and every time is talk about my time at UVA. That year is some visual to me from the moment we hear our names called in the restaurant in Charlottesville to us yelling at the top of our lungs to us getting on the plane to go to South Carolina to us suiting up to play cal. the team where our head coach was the coach there all of that is very close to us,” said Moses.

Life after basketball has led to Lauren getting a chance to go into the field of journalism as she worked at the FOX affiliate in Baltimore as an Assignment Editor for nearly a year. But her ultimate goal is to be a sports broadcaster. She has been a color analyst for women’s college basketball games. She is currently a digital reporter for Bally Sports. Lauren puts her drive at being a sports broadcaster in the proper perspective. “Maria Taylor, Monica McNutt, LaChina Robertson, Zora Stephenson, are women who are really good. They prepare they are women who get the job done period not because of their race. Black women need to be reminded you are no going to step in the room in all of the men’s eyes and get the job. It is way more than that. These women have proved to us it isn’t easy number 1 and two you have to be really really good,” said Moses.