WFXR Sports Sitdown: Former Pulaski County and Virginia Tech kicker Chris Kinzer

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of the WFXR Sports Sitdown. Jermaine caught up with former Pulaski County Cougar and Virginia Tech Hokie kicker Chris Kinzer. Kinzer was a kicker at Virginia Tech from 1985-1988. Chris had his best season in 1986. He was part of the Virginia Tech that went 10-1-1 that season and won the school’s first ever bowl game. During the 1986 season, Kinzer was 22 of 27 on field goals, 6 of 9 from kicks 40 yards and longer. He scored 93 points for Tech in 1986. Chris made 6 game winning kicks including the game winner against N.C. State to give the Hokies their first ever bowl game win. Chris recently retired from teaching after 27 years of educating the youth.
