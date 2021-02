ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of the WFXR Sports Fastlane. In this week’s show, Jermaine is joined by racing insider Sammy Eanes.

Jermaine and Sammy recap the Daytona 500. They also look forward to this week’s race at the Daytona Road Course.

Jermaine also interview’s Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell to talk about the world of NASCAR.