BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech is off to a winning start to ACC play after a dominant performance against Pitt right before the new year.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Hokies, led by veteran guard Georgia Amoore…who put up 20 points against the Panthers and while Virginia Tech built up a large lead the Hokies made sure they didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal winning by 50 points – marking Tech’s largest margin of victory in program history.

“I think we’re starting to see some things gel a little bit. We’re finally figuring it out and iron out the wrinkles. But it’s still early. We’ve got a lot of basketball left to play. It’s a new year. A new season for all of us so gotta take every opponent the same way and just focus on the game that’s at hand and attack it with the same mentality,” said Virginia Tech graduate forward/guard Olivia Summiel.

“We still have a lot of work to do. We want to continue to get better. We’re not good enough to take our foot off the pedal. And plus when you get a lead like that and you start putting in some other players, that’s their opportunity to shine. So there is no junk time,” said Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks.

When the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team travels down to Wake Forest on Thursday night, it’ll be a homecoming for graduate guard Olivia Summiel.

The former Demon Deacon is coming off a double double performance against Pitt in Virginia Tech’s ACC opener. She spent her entire undergraduate career at Winston-Salem and while Summiel is making an impact for the Hokies this season, her time at wake built the foundation for the player she is today.

“I’m definitely completely appreciative and grateful for my experience at Wake. Four years, a lot happened. A lot of different coaches. A lot of change happening. But that was my foundation and that’s where I grew up as a basketball player. Big girl basketball that we talk about, that’s where I grew up. It’ll be bittersweet but I’m really excited to be there with this group and I’m excited to see what we can do,” said Summiel.