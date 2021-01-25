Virginia Tech suspends Tyrece Radford indefinitely

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech athletic department released a statement Monday morning announcing men’s basketball player Tyrece Radford has been suspended indefinitely from all men’s basketball team activities, effective immediately.

The statement says Radford was suspended for not upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes.

Virginia Tech says there will be no further comment until the matter is resolved.

The redshirt sophomore from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has started all 14 games for the Hokies, averaging 11 points and 7 rebounds per game.