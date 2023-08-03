CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Virginia football team hit the field Wednesday for their first practice of the fall. This is the second fall camp under head coach Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers wasted no time getting to work in preparation for their 2023 campaign.

Last season it was all about setting the tone on the field during practice. This year it’s all about fine tuning the little things heading into the season for the Cavaliers.

Elliott loved seeing the level of intensity his team had on the practice field.

“The guys you could tell they wanted to be on the practice field flying around. Still there is a different level of intensity when you go from the summer of training with the strength coaches to getting the entire coaching staff. But I think they responded well to the increase in intensity. We still have to clean up some of the little details but I told them as long as we have the want to and the passion we have 25 practices to get all the little things cleaned up and I saw that energy and intensity and that desire to be on the practice field so it was fun day,” said Elliott.

UVA opens up the season on September 2 in Nashville against Tennessee.