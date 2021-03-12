UVA men out of ACC Tournament due to coronavirus issues

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — The No. 1 seed University of Virginia men’s basketball team is out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament due to a positive coronavirus test in the program.

UVa men’s basketball’s ACC Tournament semifinal game against Georgia Tech is canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UVA’s program. — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) March 12, 2021

UVA (18-6), the No. 1 seed, was getting ready to play No. 4 seed Georgia Tech on Friday night in the semifinals.

It’s unclear if the news will affect Virginia’s ability to play in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. UVA topped No. 8 seed Syracuse on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer on Thursday.

In a statement, the ACC said UVA was out “because of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing.”

Georgia Tech will now head to the title game, where it will face the winner of North Carolina/Florida State.

It comes a day after Duke announced it had coronavirus issues that ended up bumping the team from the ACC field and ending their season. It’s the first time the Blue Devils have missed the NCAA Tournament since 1995.