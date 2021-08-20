UVA announces expanded beer sales, cashless concessions, upgraded security at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Athletics announced on Thursday that several changes are coming to the fan experience at Scott Stadium during the 2021 football season.

Fans will now be able to purchase beer throughout the stadium, with the exception of concession stands near the student sections. In addition, fans will be able to return to their seats with their drinks.

Officials also announced that cashless transactions will also be implemented to reduce touchpoints and increase service speed. Cash will, however, still be accepted.

In addition to digital payments, all tickets will be delivered in digital format. Guests are asked to download their tickets to Apple Wallet or G Pay app on their smartphone prior to arriving at the stadium.

As fans go to enter the stadium, they will be required to walk-through metal detectors. During this process, fans will not need to empty their pockets unless instructed by stadium security. The University’s bag policy will remain in effect.

Gameday officials encourage guests to wait until they are through security before opening their tickets. Screenshots will not work due to the near field communication technology used.

Masks will be required in all interior public spaces, including restrooms, elevators, shuttles, press box and suites. However, guests in suites will not be required to wear masks in outdoor seating areas.