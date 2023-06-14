CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — UVA baseball has made five appearances at the College World Series before, all under head coach Brian O’Connor. This week will mark trip number six. While the 2015 squad has the distinction of winning the national title, every appearance has been special. When you look back at heading back to Omaha for head baseball coach of the Virginia Cavaliers in Brian O’Connor, it is special to him. Last fall, O’Connor lost his dad and he was really emotional about making the return trip back to Omaha, Nebraska.

“I am looking forward to seeing my mom. This will be the first time that I have ever played in that event or coached in the event that my father hasn’t been there and I am just looking forward to seeing my mom an give her a big kiss and I am excited about that,” said O’Connor.