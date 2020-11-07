Pereira’s game winner leads Hokies to 1-0 victory over Cavaliers

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) -- Schuyler Biltz is a junior at Virginia Tech. Even though the Henrico native has the ability to be a member of the Virginia Tech swim team, she is giving back to the sport of swimming in a different way as a coach for the for the Richmond area Ridgetop Riptides. She's been coaching up the young swimmers for 4 years. Biltz says there were some challenges she had coaching her team this past summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was extremely different. Obviously our priority for having a successful swim season was to keep the kids safe. But to me summer swim team was the chance to always have fun. So we wanted to have the kids compete in practice just in normal. We wanted to have a sense of normalcy. Because everything in their life is still so crazy so we ended up pulling out of our swim league, I think we called them intra squad teams. We split the teams in half. We pinned one half of our swim team against theme. It was teeny tiny regular swim meets with the kids something. And it ended up workign really well we had them social distancing the kids still had fun. so i say it was a pretty successfull season. Because we got them in the pool," said Biltz.