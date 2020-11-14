ODU Athletics releases statement on Northam’s new coronavirus restrictions, Chartway Arena capacity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The day after Governor Ralph Northam announced new coronavirus restrictions, Old Dominion University Athletics issued a statement regarding capacity at Chartway Arena — which is scheduled to host at least seven basketball games before the new year begins.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Northam issued an amendment to Executive Order 67 and Order of Public Health Emergency that temporarily limits the number of people allowed to gather in entertainment venues. The changes are effective Sunday, Nov. 15 at midnight and will continue until further notice.

Per the amendment, “The total number of attendees (including both participants and spectators) cannot exceed the lesser of 30% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 250 persons.”

The order reduces the capacity at Chartway Area from 1,000 to 250 guests.

“Additional information about the Executive Order will be forthcoming for venue operators regarding who must be included in the 250 capacity, such as athletes, coaches, game management personnel, and spectators,” according to the statement released by ODU Athletics.

The department says it plans to release more information on how the new Executive Order will impact ODU basketball ticket holders in the coming week.

To find out what to expect when attending a game, “Know Before You Go” and click here.

Read ODU Athletics’ statement regarding the updated restrictions here.



The full Execute Order, including the sixth amendment, can be read by clicking below.

