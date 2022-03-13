NCAA Tournament: Who are Virginia’s teams facing in the first round?

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Selection Sunday has concluded and all first-round matchups have been decided. Four Virginia schools won their respective conference championships and thus earned automatic bids in this year’s tournament:

The 16-seed Norfolk State Spartans will take on the 1-seed Baylor Bears on Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. on TBS.

The 14-seed Longwood Lancers will face the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers, who won the SEC Championship this year, on Thursday, March 17 at 2:45 p.m. on CBS.

The 12-seed Richmond Spiders will go up against the 5-seed Iowa Hawkeyes, who won the 2022 Big Ten Championship, on Thursday, March 17 at 3:10 p.m. on truTV.

The 11-seed Virginia Tech Hokies will face the 6-seed Texas Longhorns on Friday, March 18 at 4:30 p.m. on TBS.

