Murphy, Clark lead No. 9 Virginia past Georgia Tech 57-49

Virginia forwards Sam Hauser, left, and Jay Huff celebrate the team’s 57-49 victory over Georgia Tech in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch for a 57-49 victory.

The Cavaliers improved to 14-3 overall and 10-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.

Georgia Tech lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.

The Yellow Jackets dropped to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in the ACC. Jose Alvarado led Georgia Tech with 18 points.