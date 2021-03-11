Lynchburg prepares to play Randolph-Macon in the ODAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Finals

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hornets will host the top ranked team in NCAA Division III in the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets in the ODAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Finals Thursday at 7pm. Lynchburg’s path to the title game was has been down to the wire. The Hornets needed a buzzer beater from Tharon Suggs to advance to the semifinals then Tuesday night Amherst native T.C. Thacker’s 23 points and conference record 26 rebounds got the Hornets an spot in the title game with an overtime win over Ferrum.