Liberty’s Offense Shines in Win Over Alcorn State

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty closes out the 2020 calendar year with a 108-65 win over Alcorn State. Liberty ends the non-conference schedule with an 8-3 record and extend its home-winning streak to 29 games.

First Half

Blake Preston kickstarted Liberty’s offense, scoring six points in the first four minutes of the game. Liberty started the game 6-10 from the field, while holding Alcorn State to 3-10 on offense. Liberty led Alcorn State, 19-16, at the 10:26-mark and the Flames would go on a 15-3 run and continue to be efficient on offense. Liberty made it difficult on Alcorn State’s offense, forcing 11 turnovers, which led to 23 points for the Flames. After shooting 58 percent in the first half, Liberty would go into the break with a 57-33 lead.

Second Half

The Flames’ offense continued to run at a high level, shooting 75 percent in the second half and 66 percent from beyond the arc. Liberty was exceptional in distributing the ball, recording 14 assists off 18 made field goals. Darius McGhee and Kyle Rode led Liberty in scoring in the final half, each scoring eight points.

Key Stats & Notes

Liberty’s 29-game winning streak at home is the second longest streak in the country.

Liberty shot 66 percent (35-53) from the field, the highest field goal percentage by a Liberty team in its Division I history.

Liberty recorded a season-high 26 assists.

Liberty scored 100 points in a game for the first time since Feb. 19, 2013 (101 at Longwood).

Liberty’s 108 points is the most since Jan. 2, 2010 (110 at VMI).

Liberty ends the calendar year with 24 wins.

Liberty’s 57 points in the first half is the most for Liberty in a half under McKay and the most for Liberty since Jan. 27, 2007 (65 against VMI).

All five of Liberty’s starters scored double figures, led by Darius McGhee’s 20 points.

Liberty made 18 three-pointers, the second most in a game this season.

Kyle Rode recorded a career-high nine assists.

Blake Preston posted a game-high nine rebounds.

Liberty outscored Alcorn State 32-18 inside the paint.

Thoughts from Head Coach Ritchie McKay

“Our group is fun to watch; 26 assists shows they play for one another. The hardest job I have is to equitably distribute the minutes because there is a lot of guys that can contribute. When we are right offensively, we are tough because we can score at all three levels and have good shooters with really unselfish guys.”

Up Next

Liberty will return to the court on Jan. 1, 2021 as the Flames begin ASUN Conference play. The Flames will travel to Nashville, Tenn. to face Lipscomb in an ASUN Championship rematch. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+.