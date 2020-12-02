Liberty QB Malik Willis tests positive for COVID, according to report

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown with Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report Wednesday afternoon by ASeaofRed.com.

The report cites sources close to the program and states that Willis is relatively healthy and symptom-free.

WFXR Sports reached out to Liberty athletics for comment and a department official confirmed that there are “some COVID-19 concerns” within the football program.

“Liberty has been in communication with Coastal Carolina about these concerns,” the spokesperson said. “Liberty still intends to play the game this weekend.”

The department official also said that the Flames held a normal practice Wednesday morning and has been following the school’s normal COVID-19 testing protocols this week.

Willis and other select players were scheduled to appear in a media opportunity this week ahead of Saturday’s game against the Chanticleers, but the press conference was suddenly canceled on Tuesday morning.

The Auburn transfer has completed 151 passes for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Flames while throwing four interceptions.

Both the Flames and Chanticleers have nine wins each this season and Saturday’s contests marks a renewed rivalry between former Big South programs. ESPN’s College Gameday plans on broadcasting its iconic pregame show from Coastal Carolina ahead of the 2 p.m. kickoff.

Latest Stories