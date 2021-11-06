JMU to host press conference regarding latest move to FBS, Sun Belt Conference

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — James Madison University is set to hold a press conference Saturday morning regarding the university’s athletic future.

The press conference is set for 10 a.m. at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center, just hours before the Duke’s homecoming football game against Campbell University.

On Friday, JMU’s long-awaited transition to FBS football was finally greenlit by the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission allowing the Dukes to move to the Sun Belt Conference.

The commission’s vote was the last hurdle JMU needed to clear before it could leave for college football’s premier division. State law requires the General Assembly to sign off before four-year colleges change from one level to another, and state officials wanted to make sure JMU was ready financially.

The move from FCS and the Colonial Athletic Association is widely viewed as a major win for JMU, an elite FCS program that’s been waiting for the right opportunity to move up.

With this latest round of conference realignment (starting with Texas and Oklahoma going to the SEC), the Sun Belt presented a best-case scenario for JMU and other schools, with regional rivalries against Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Marshall, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State. That projected eastern division is expected to be one of the toughest in college football, and give the Dukes an opportunity for exciting and competitive games weekly during the regular season.