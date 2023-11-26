HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time in the school’s history JMU is bowl eligible. The Bowl Alliance announced the news Sunday morning.

JMU is currently in its second year of transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and was officially declared available for selection into a bowl game in accordance with the NCAA bylaws of not enough eligible teams.

The team finished its FBS season 11-1 overall with a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference games. The Dukes managed to turn in both the best overall and conference record in the SBC.

82 teams will be a part of Bowl Season, which begins on Dec. 16. The full bowl schedule will be announced next Sunday, Dec. 3 on ESPN.