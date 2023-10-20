HUNTINGTON, WV (WFXR/JMU) — Jalen Green tied the school sack record with five as James Madison’s defense shut down Marshall en route to a 20-9 Sun Belt Conference win on Thursday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Dukes remain unbeaten with a 7-0 overall record while improving to 4-0 in Sun Belt play, while the Thundering Herd suffered their third straight loss, dropping to 4-3 and 1-2. The win for JMU was the program’s first ever against Marshall in four tries.

JMU returns home for Homecoming, as it hosts Norfolk’s Old Dominion University on Saturday, Oct. 28. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.