ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Hollins basketball team ushered in the New Year with a visit from Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday night. The matchup would feature four ties and 11 lead changes, going down to the final minutes. Hollins trailed by five entering the fourth quarter and used a 29-14 finish to claim her first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win of the season, 74-64.

Zaria Holden came off the bench to net a game high 22 for Hollins. Cabria Mutz registered another double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds while Sarah Morales added 16 points and seven boards, including a reverse layup in traffic to spark the rally. Mutz blocked four shots with Destiny Hoover finishing with eight helpers and two steals.