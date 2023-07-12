BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Ranked 200th by MLB.com, Virginia Tech pitcher Drue Hackenberg was taken much earlier than expected in the Major League Baseball draft, picked 59th overall by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.

The right-hander joins his three older brothers in getting drafted into professional sports and was the first Hokie chosen in this year’s draft. Outfielder Jack Hurley was still waiting to hear his name called after the first day was completed.

Hackenberg was a 2022 All-American after earning ten wins in his freshman season during Virginia Tech’s run to NCAA Super Regionals. This past year, the Palmyra, Va.-native pitched a complete game against Florida State, the school’s first since 2019.