ANNAPOLIS, MD (WFXR)– The Virginia Tech Hokies beat the Tulane Green Wave 41-20 in the Military Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The Hokies offense got the job done on the ground, with quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten combining for a monster 312 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Drones also threw for two touchdowns on the day.

This is the program’s first bowl victory since their 35-24 win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl back in 2016.

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WFXR)– The Virginia Tech Hokies are leading at halftime 17-10 over the Tulane Green Wave in the Military Bowl.

After finding themselves down 7-3 in the first quarter, quarterback Kyron Drones used his feet, running in an 11-yard touchdown to go ahead in the first half.

With the score tied and under two minutes left in the half, Drones marched the offense down the field and eventually found tight end Harrison Saint Germain with eight seconds left in the endzone to take the lead.

Drones are leading the offense with 58 passing yards and 69 yards on the ground while recording both a rushing and passing touchdown