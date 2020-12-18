Hokies All Access: Virginia recap, Fuente’s status, Babcock addresses football future, bowl streak, Love Initiative, Shane Beamer flashback

Virginia Sports

by: Jermaine Ferrell

Posted: / Updated:

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In this week’s show, we recap Virginia Tech’s win over Virginia. Athletic Director Whit Babcock talks about the future of the football program. Former player and coach Shane Beamer is mic’d up.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10