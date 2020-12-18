Hokies All Access: Virginia recap, Fuente’s status, Babcock addresses football future, bowl streak, Love Initiative, Shane Beamer flashback

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In this week’s show, we recap Virginia Tech’s win over Virginia. Athletic Director Whit Babcock talks about the future of the football program. Former player and coach Shane Beamer is mic’d up.
