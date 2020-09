BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) -- Virginia Tech defensive back Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely for "not upholding the high standards" of the football program, the school announced Monday.

The suspension comes after Hunter was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 13, for charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery on a family member from Sept. 5, Montgomery County authorities. He's reportedly being held at the Montgomery County jail without bond.