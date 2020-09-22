Hokies All Access Minute – September 21, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech defense will look a bit different in 2020. The unit is under new leadership with Justin Hamilton taking over from the now-retired Bud Foster.
The Hokies lost one of their big names during the off-season when Caleb Farley decided to opt out of playing because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It does change the dynamic of your defense when you lose a guy that can shut people down one on one but I know they’ve got players in line ready to go and it’ll be interesting to see how they do on defense. Let’s face it. Bud, 25-30-years whatever it was, it’ll be interesting to see Hamilton take over,” said ACC Network football analyst Mark Richt.
