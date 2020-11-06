Hokies All Access: Louisville recap, Schuyler Biltz profile, Liberty preview with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop, remembering Chuck Hartman

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. Jermaine is joined by “The Voice of the Hokies” Jon Laaser and Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Mike Burnop as they recap Virginia Tech’s win over Louisville. The trio also previews Saturday’s home game against the 25th ranked Liberty Flames. Jermaine catches up with Virginia Tech student Schuyler Biltz as she is giving her knowledge of swimming back to the youth of her home area of Richmond. We also take a look back at the life of former Virginia Tech baseball head coach Chuck Hartman. Hartman passed away last Monday at thee age of 85.
