Hokies All Access : Liberty Recap, Miami Preview, Women’s and Men’s Basketball Preview, Bryant Johnson and Jon Laaser Profile

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. Alex Barbir’s 51-yard field goal with 1 second remaining overshadowed a great game by Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker and propelled No. 25 Liberty to a 38-35 upset of the Hokies in a nonconference game Saturday at Lane Stadium. The Virginia Tech football team is back on the field this Saturday, November 14 as they play host to the ninth-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Following the announcement of the ACC schedule yesterday, the league office released the predicted order of finish for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, with the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team tabbed 11th, as well as its preseason awards and all-conference teams.

Tech, which was predicted to finish 14th in coach Mike Young’s first season last year, ended up tied for 10th with a 7-13 conference record and a 16-16 clip overall.

Young welcomes nine newcomers for this season, including three grad transfers in Cartier Diarra (Kansas State), Justyn Mutts (Delaware) and Cordell Pemsl (Iowa), and has three starters returning, who are all guards.

A pair of Hokies, senior guard Aisha Sheppard and sophomore center Elizabeth Kitlley were recognized on the Preseason All-ACC Team the conference announced Tuesday morning on Packer and Durham. Sheppard and Kitley, represent the second-highest scoring duo (27.3 points per game) to return to the ACC this upcoming 2020-21 season.

The show also announced the predicted order of finish, with the league’s coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel of media members both selecting Tech to place seventh in the 15-team league.