Hokies All Access : Honors for Women’s Lacrosse, Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Basketball, Full Booth with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) -- Black Lives Matter 757 is holding a press conference with the mother of DeShayla Harris, the woman killed during one of the March 26 shootings at the Oceanfront. No arrests have been made in her death.

DeShayla, AKA “Shay,” was killed by what police said was a stray bullet in the 300 block of 19th Street. Nine other people were hurt by bullets during the shootings that night, and 25-year-old Donovon Lynch was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer.