Hokies All Access : Honors for Women’s Lacrosse, Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Basketball, Full Booth with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In the season finale of the show, honors coming in for women’s basketball, men’s basketball and women’s lacrosse. Golfer Emily Mahar earns her spot in the U.S. Women’s Open through a qualifying tournament. We preview the men’s soccer and women’s golf teams qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. Virginia Tech releasing their brand of beer to be sold at stores, Lane Stadium, and Cassell Coliseum. Finally, Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop join Jermaine for the Full Booth.

