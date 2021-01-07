Hauser sparks No. 22 Virginia past Wake Forest, 70-61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 16 points during a 28-10 run to open the second half and No. 22 Virginia returned from a coronavirus pause to beat Wake Forest 70-61. The Cavaliers trailed 39-34 at halftime after the Demon Deacons shot 63% in the first half, but Virginia clamped down on defense in the second half and used the fast start offensively to pull away. Hauser also grabbed 11 rebounds and Trey Murphy III scored 13 points for the Cavaliers. Isaiah Mucius and Jonah Antonio scored 14 points each and Ismael Massoud had 13 for the Demon Deacons.