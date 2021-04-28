Former Virginia Tech football player Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, he will skip in-person draft event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- The pandemic has created a record amount of waste as the kids are learning from home and the parents are earning from home.

"It's not just citywide, it's locality-wide. So, it is also happening in Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Suffolk as well as Virginia Beach. On those delays, it's just a staffing issue," said Virginia Beach Waste Management spokesperson Kristi Rine.