Former Virginia student-athlete Kawuan Ray passes away unexpectedly

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Roanoke Catholic School’s Facebook page, former Roanoke Catholic student-athlete Kawuan Ray unexpectedly passed away Tuesday evening from a medical emergency.

As a student at Roanoke Catholic, Ray led the Celtic football team to two state championships in 2017 and 2018 and the boy’s track team to a 2019 state championship. He was named a WFXR Friday Night Blitz player of the week in September 2019. WFXR sent out thoughts and prayers to Ray’s family, friends, classmates, teammates, and Roanoke Catholic.