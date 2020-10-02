Former Lord Botetourt star Jake Dewease earns UVA football jersey

Charlottesville, Va.(WFXR) – A special honor for former Lord Botetourt Cavaliers football player Jake Dewease. Thursday, the Virginia Cavaliers announced on Twitter Dewease earned his number 51 jersey for the team. At Virginia, players have to meet certain benchmarks before they earn the right to select their jersey number.

It has been this way since Bronco Mendenhall became head coach at UVA in 2016.

Dewease was a star wide receiver and defensive back for the Lord Botetourt cavaliers from 2015-2018. Some of Jake’s honors include being a four-year letter winner, all-state defensive back in 2017 and 2018 and all-state wide receiver in 2018.

Dewease owns the school record for career interceptions with 17.