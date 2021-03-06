Devoe, Wright lead Georgia Tech over Wake Forest 75-63

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) -- VMI basketball star Greg Parham has had an incredible senior season with the Keydets. Not only has hit the 1,000 career point benchmark - he says wouldn't be where he is today - without the love and support from his father.

"You know my dad is in a wheelchair so it's like I've never seen him walk. So, that's kind of my main motivation. I know my dad couldn't get to where he wanted but I can take this from here and lead to where we want to go," said VMI senior guard Greg Parham.