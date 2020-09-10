Commonwealth clash kickoff between UVA & VT scheduled for Sept. 19

Virginia Sports

by: Jermaine Ferrell

Posted: / Updated:

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Tuesday that Virginia Tech’s initial home football contest of 2020 against UVA will kick off on Sept. 19.

The exact time is not set yet but kickoff will be at either 3:30 p.m. or at 7:30 p.m. at Lane Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ABC. 

The contest will mark the 102nd all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals, a series that began in 1895.

The Hokies own a 58-38-5 advantage over the Cavaliers, including wins in 19 of the last 21 meetings.  

