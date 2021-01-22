Chase for the Championship | Virginia sends strong message to ACC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 13 Virginia put the ACC on notice when the Cavaliers routed then No. 12 Clemson over the weekend 85-50.

The Tigers didn’t hit double-digits in points until 2:21 left in the first half under the Wahoos stifling defense.

Virginia remains the lone unbeaten in the conference

Behind the Cavs sit four one-loss teams – including red-hot Virginia Tech and Florida State.

Traditional elites Duke and North Carolina are in the middle of the pack.

Thursday on Chase for the Championship, go around the ACC as COVID-19 continues to disrupt the game.