Changes coming to Virginia Tech Women’s basketball schedule

BLACKSBURG, VA (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team will play host to the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals on Thursday, January 7.

This game replaces a matchup scheduled with NC State for the same date.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the NC State women’s basketball program.

The contest against the Cardinals will replace the scheduled contest against Louisville on January 28.

Additionally, Tech will play host to Virginia on Tuesday, February 2. That contest was originally scheduled for December 20.