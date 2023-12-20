CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday afternoon at Brookville High School Bees star running back Jor’dyn Whitelaw signed his national letter of intent to head to Williamsburg to play for the William and Mary Tribe. Family, friends and teammates showed up for Whitelaw.

Whitelaw earned All-Seminole District and 2nd team Region III as an all purpose performer. He is excited to be playing college football at the next level!

“Everything that I can, everything that I have worked for my whole life. I am ready to bring that to the table. We have to enjoy the process and embrace the process because they never know when the last day is,” said Whitelaw.