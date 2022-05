VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame held an official induction ceremony. In an event emceed by WAVY TV Sports Director Craig Loper, 11 inductees (from the Class of 2020 and 2022) made their way across the stage.

David Wright

Anthony Poindexter

Bruce Rader

Sonny Allen

Mike Cubbage

Lawrence Johnson

Jon Lugbill

Al Toon

Tracy Saunders

Chris Warren

Dennis Carter