VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Student Athlete Achievement Awards scholarships. The nominating period opened August 1 and will run through Friday, October 21 at 5 p.m.

The Hall of Fame is looking for junior and senior student-athletes attending Virginia high schools that excel academically, and engage in their communities. Nominees must meet the following criteria:

• Attend high school in Virginia (public or private)

• Be a junior or senior during the ’22 – ’23 academic year

• Letter in at least 1 VHSL/VISAA sanctioned sport

• Have a minimum 3.0 GPA

Student athletes may nominate themselves, or be nominated by a family member, coach, administrator, or mentor. Those completing the nomination are asked to include details and references that support the student’s achievements in each of the areas of focus: academic, athletic and civic.

At least one letter of recommendation, and a personal essay from the student are required to complete the nomination process.

Nominations and all supporting documents can be submitted through the online application, which can be found by clicking here.

They can also be mailed direct to the Hall of Fame’s administrative office:

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

c/o Student Athlete Achievement Awards

283 Constitution Dr., Ste. 303

Virginia Beach, VA 23462