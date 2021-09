CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 04: Brennan Armstrong #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers throws a pass in the second half during a game against the William & Mary Tribe at Scott Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Virginia beat William & Mary 43-0 on in the opener for both teams. Armstrong hit Demick Starling on a 65-yard scoring pass and Ra’Shaun Henry from five yards out.

The Cavaliers limited the Tribe to 183 yards and posted their first shutout since they beat South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl in 2018.