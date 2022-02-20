Virginia rallies, beats Miami for big road win 74-71

Virginia Forward Jayden Gardner (1) drives to the basket as Miami guard Jordan MIller (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, Kihei Clark scored 14 of his 17 after the break and Virginia stormed back to beat Miami 74-71.

Gardner sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6), who beat the Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5) for a sixth straight time. Kameron McGusty opened the second half with a layup to push the Hurricanes’ lead to 40-30, but from there it was all Virginia.

The Cavaliers pulled even at 42 on a Gardner jumper with 15:43 remaining. After a bucket by Miami’s Jordan Miller, Clark buried two 3-pointers, Gardner scored twice in the paint and Virginia used a 10-0 run to lead 52-44 with 12:37 left. The Hurricanes got within two points three times. McGusty led Miami with 20 points.