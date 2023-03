PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The University of Virginia men’s basketball team was named a four seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and will face 13-seed Furman on Thursday in Orlando. Tip-off is set for 12:40 on TruTV.

The Cavaliers (25-7) won a share of the ACC regular season championship, and finished runner-up in last weekend’s ACC Tournament after losing to Duke in the Championship game.