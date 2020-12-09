Virginia-Michigan State ACC/B1G Challenge game postponed due to ‘COVID-19 issues’

Sports

by: Jermaine Ferrell, WFXR and AP

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 11: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts to a play in the first half during a game against the Syracuse Orange at John Paul Jones Arena on January 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR/AP) – No. 18 Virginia’s ACC/B1G Challenge contest against No. 4 Michigan State on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed due to “COVID-19 issues” within the Cavaliers’ program.  

The status of Virginia’s home contest vs. William & Mary on Sunday, Dec. 13 is to be determined.

Virginia did not reveal if the positive test was from a player, coach or staff member.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10