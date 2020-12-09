Virginia-Michigan State ACC/B1G Challenge game postponed due to ‘COVID-19 issues’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 11: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts to a play in the first half during a game against the Syracuse Orange at John Paul Jones Arena on January 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR/AP) – No. 18 Virginia’s ACC/B1G Challenge contest against No. 4 Michigan State on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed due to “COVID-19 issues” within the Cavaliers’ program.

The status of Virginia’s home contest vs. William & Mary on Sunday, Dec. 13 is to be determined.

Virginia did not reveal if the positive test was from a player, coach or staff member.