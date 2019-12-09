Virginia headed to first ever Orange Bowl, will face Florida

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 29: Bryce Perkins #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers rushes for a touchdown in the first half during a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Virginia and Florida are headed to the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida on Dec. 30. It’s the first matchup in football between the schools since 1959.

Florida earned its way to the game after going 10-2 in the regular season and losing only to Georgia and playoff-bound LSU. It’s the fourth Orange Bowl for the Gators. Virginia got in as the ACC’s representative despite a big loss in the league title game to defending national champion Clemson.

This is the first Orange Bowl for the Cavaliers, who finished the regular season with nine wins, the ACC’s Coastal Division title, and the program’s first win over rival Virginia Tech since 2003.