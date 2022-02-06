Virginia gets fifth straight win against Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – FEBRUARY 05: Armaan Franklin #4 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates a three-point shot to end the first half during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena on February 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Armaan Franklin scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half to help Virginia cruise to a 71-58 victory over Miami.

Virginia (14-9, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight against Miami (16-7, 8-4). A Kihei Clark 3-pointer, Franklin’s pull-up jumper and Kadin Shedrick’s dunk capped a 7-0 surge and the Cavs extended their lead to 57-40 with about 10 minutes left.

Clark’s 3-pointer gave the Cavs a 20-point lead with 4:33 remaining. The Cavs finished with 23 assists, shot 60% (30 of 50) overall and made 8 of 15 from long range. Kameron McGusty had 21 points for Miami.

