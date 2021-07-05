Virginia Beach’s Chris Taylor earns first All-Star Game nod

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 24: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after leading off the first inning with a solo home run against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA (WAVY) – Chris Taylor will play in his first All-Star game next week. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and Cox High School alum received the nod on Sunday afternoon after being selected as part of the players’ vote.

Taylor, who’s in his eighth major league season, is batting .269 with 42 RBI and 10 home runs through 78 games this season.

After leading the University of Virginia to the College World Series in 2011, Taylor was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He brought his first World Series ring back home to Virginia Beach last Summer when his Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.